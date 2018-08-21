Dept of Public Works splurged R500k on braai areas at ministerial houses?

Scopa says that Public Works has paid up to R9 million for a certain minister’s house, while others live in homes that cost R4 million.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s watchdog over the public purse has questioned the Department of Public Works spending almost half a million rand on braai areas for some ministerial houses.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has also expressed its concern that some ministers and their deputies are not even using the houses allocated to them.

Scopa says that Public Works has paid up to R9 million for a certain minister’s house, while others live in homes that cost R4 million.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says the committee is worried about the government’s priorities, questioning why the Department of Public Works has splurged R500,000 on installing braai areas at some ministerial houses.

Godi says Scopa’s now asked Public Works for a detailed report on the 148 properties used by ministers and their deputies in its prestige portfolio.

He says Scopa wants to know how much they’ve cost in rates, maintenance and services over the past two financial years.

Godi says Scopa’s also concerned about the lack of a cap on the price for purchasing ministerial homes.

He wants Public Works officials to report back to the committee next week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)