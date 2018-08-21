DA hopes to finalise process of naming new CT mayor by end of September

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) members interested in becoming the city's next mayor will have until 3 September to submit their CVs.

The party says it hopes to finalise the process of naming Patricia De Lille's successor by the end of next month, to allow for a seamless transition.

De Lille agreed to step down two weeks ago when the DA said it would call off its disciplinary action against her after an almost year-long spat.

The party officially opened the application and nomination process on Monday to find her successor after a two-day federal executive meeting over the weekend that came up with a timeline for the process.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi explains: “There’ll be a screening committee that goes through all the applications and after that a selection panel will meet to interrogate and interview the candidates. They will come up with the number one candidate, who will be the proposed individual.”

