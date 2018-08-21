CT teacher fears for safety after colleague killed in robbery at school

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha primary school teacher has told Eyewitness News that she goes to work fearing for her safety every day.

The woman was one of scores of Khayelitsha residents and educators who gathered in Cape Town on Monday to highlight a spike in attacks at schools in the area.

A Khayelitsha grade 3 teacher says that she's fearful and traumatised because teachers and learners are being held hostage by criminals and gangs in the community.

The woman says that in June, a male teacher was shot and killed by robbers who stormed the premises during school hours.

“They took his laptop and phone. He tried to run away to call other staff, but they caught him and killed him.”

The educator says that the spike in crime is giving her sleepless nights.

“I don’t sleep. I really don’t sleep because I think about waking up and going to a school where I am not safe. Even as I talk, I feel unsafe.”

Community leaders on Monday handed over a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with a list of school safety and security demands, giving her seven days to respond.

WATCH: Khayelitsha residents stand up against crime

