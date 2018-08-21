CT court hears victim of alleged serial rapist took her life
Aviwe Hoya is accused of raping five girls in Khayelitsha between 2011 and 2012.
CAPE TOWN - A court has heard that one of a rapist’s victims has taken her life.
Police only managed to track him down in the Eastern Cape in 2016.
Buyiswa Hlobo wiped away tears as she recalled the morning her niece came home crying in September 2011.
Hlobo says she initially thought the 13-year-old girl was assaulted. The teenager then informed her that she had been raped.
Hlobo, who was visibly emotional on the stand, says they then went to the clinic.
The witness says her niece's behaviour changed after the incident and the teenager dropped out of school and moved out.
The young woman took her own life in August last year. Her aunt says that she drank poison.
Hoya is accused of having raped the 13-year-old victim along with four other schoolgirls, aged between 10 and 18.
The National Prosecuting Authority says the school girls were attacked while either making their way to or from school.
The accused is linked to the crimes through forensic evidence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
