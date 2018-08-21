Cronje to captain Lions in Currie Cup opener against Griquas
Ross Cronje will partner Shaun Reynolds as the half-back pairing.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok scrumhalf Ross Cronje will captain the Golden Lions when they come up against the Griquas in their opening Currie Cup fixture on Friday night.
Cronje, who has been cut from the Springbok squad that will battle Argentina in the return leg of the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Saturday, will partner Shaun Reynolds as the half-back pairing.
The under 21 duo of Jan-Louis la Grange and Manni Rass will be the centre pairing while there is still experience in the backline in Springboks Andries Coetzee and Courtnall Skosan.
SA under 20 star Wandisile Simelane will provide centre cover on the bench.
Golden Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Jan-Louis la Grange, 12 Manni Rass, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Corné Fourie, 1 Sti Sithole.
Subs: 16 HP van Schoor, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 JP Steenkamp, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Dillon Smit, 21 Tyrone Green, 22 Wandisile Simelane.
