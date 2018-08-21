Court to rule on application to postpone Estina dairy farm case
The five Gupta associates and three Free State government officials appeared in the court last week.
PRETORIA - The Regional Court in Bloemfontein will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the State's application to postpone the case against the eight accused in the Estina dairy farm matter.
The five Gupta associates and three Free State government officials appeared in the court last week.
The Hawks arrested the eight in February when they appeared in court for the first time on charges, including fraud and money laundering.
Defence advocates for the eight accused told the Bloemfontein Regional Court that the State should have conducted a complete and thorough investigation before arresting and charging the accused.
They argue that they are prejudiced by having the case hanging over their heads.
The prosecutor told the court that investigators are in the process of securing additional evidence from India and the United Arab Emirates through an application for mutual legal assistance.
The court further heard how hundreds of witness and bank statements have already been gathered.
The prosecutor has asked the court to postpone the matter for three to six months in order to finalise its investigation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town
-
[CARTOON] Justice (Zondo) Delayed on State Capture
-
#LandExpropriation: Ramaphosa pledges support to emerging farmers
-
Ramaphosa: Urgent need for clear, explicit policy on land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.