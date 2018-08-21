Cheetahs scoop two awards at Guinness PRO14 awards

The Cheetahs' Fred Zeilinga and Torsten van Jaarsveld featured among a handful of players rewarded for their outstanding performances in the 2017/18 Guinness PRO14 season.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cheetahs walked away with two accolades in Glasgow on Monday night when Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf) and Torsten van Jaarsveld (hooker) featured among a handful of players rewarded for their outstanding performances in the 2017/18 Guinness PRO14 season.

Zeilinga won the Gilbert Golden Boot, with his accurate kicking rate of 85.37%, seeing him outshine all of the other place-kickers who had a minimum of 30 attempts at goal. Van Jaarsveld was named in the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team. Both players have subsequently moved on from the Toyota Cheetahs.

The awards ceremony, which doubled up as the 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 launch party, was hosted at the Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow.

The media, which included former players and coaches, were involved in the Dream Team voting process, with players who featured in nine or more matches being eligible for selection.

Five players from each of last season’s finalists, Leinster Rugby and Scarlets, were named in the team, while the Glasgow Warriors earned two places, with Callum Gibbins nominated as the Dream Team captain. Van Jaarsveld, John Cooney (Ulster Rugby) and Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) made up the final places.

The 2018/19 season kicks off on 31 August, with the Southern Kings meeting Zebre Rugby Club in Parma, while the Toyota Cheetahs will go up against Munster Rugby in Limerick on 1 September.