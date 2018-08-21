Calm restored in Dunoon following protests

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the area.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have closed Malibongwe Drive between Potsdam and Rivergate in Dunoon, due to protests.

The City of Cape Town says calm has been restored.

The city's Wayne Dyason said: “At Site 5 in the Du Noon area, alongside the Malibongwe Drive, about 30 shacks have been erected in the past week on a private property. This morning, a truck was set alight but it’s unconfirmed if it is related to the structures or the people there.”

Meanwhile, in Atlantis, protestors have handed over a memorandum to a ward councillor.

The service delivery demonstrations led to blocked roads earlier with protestors burning tyres.