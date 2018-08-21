Bonginkosi Khanyile arrives at Union Buildings, hopes for presidential pardon
Bonginkosi Khanyile is being accompanied by fellow EFF Student Command members and his mother, Phumzile Khatini, who travelled from KwaZulu-Natal to be with her son.
JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has reached the Union Buildings to hand over a petition and stage a sleepout until President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to his request for a presidential pardon.
Finally we have arrived at the union buildings— Bonginkosi Khanyile (@Khanyile_BG) August 21, 2018
Khanyile was found guilty of public violence by the Durban Regional Court for aiming a slingshot in the direction of the police during the #FeesMustFall protests. He is also calling for other student activists who have been charged and sentenced to receive a pardon.
He is being accompanied by fellow Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command members and his mother, Phumzile Khatini, who travelled from KwaZulu-Natal to be with her son.
The petition reads: "We believe that a suspended sentence will act as a warning to Bonginkosi Khanyile to be more measured in his approach to political activism and to watch his steps in treading life’s pathway – to the benefit of society. This young man has been honest and has not denied what he has done. He does not deserve to spend time in prison with hardened criminals. We ask that he is given a suspended sentence, a second chance in life."
Ramaphosa is in the country, but it is not clear whether he will be able to personally receive the petition.
