'Brooke Logan' is coming to meet SA fans

JOHANNESBURG - Guess who is coming to town!

SABC 3 has announced that Katherine Kelly Lang, famous for her long-running character Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, will be in South Africa next month to, among other things, meet fans.

Lang has graced local screens for over two decades as Brooke Logan, love interest to characters Eric Forrester, Ridge Forrester, Thorne Forrester, Deacon Sharpe and Nick Marone.

Bold, as the soapie is affectionately known, has won multiple Emmy Awards and is the world’s most dominant daytime soap currently on television and recently celebrated its 31-year milestone on-air. The show is part of SABC 3’s daily drama offering at 5.30pm.

The channel says Lang will spend her time meeting her adoring fans, visiting South Africa’s historic sites and as part of her personal give-back cause, Breakaway from Cancer - she will be competing in the gruesome and challenging Ironman Championships in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, 1 September.

Fans in Gauteng will have a chance to meet Lang on 5 September at Menlyn Park, Pretoria from 11h00 and 17h00 at Maponya Mall, Soweto on the same day.