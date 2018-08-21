Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim

Deputy President David Mabuza responded to the allegations last week by laying crimen injuria charges against Maumela, saying his remarks were unfounded.

JOHANNESBURG - Concerned South Africans President Hangwi Maumela says he won't back down from his claim that Deputy President David Mabuza is a murderer who's unfit for public office.

Mabuza responded to the allegations last week by laying crimen injuria charges against Maumela, saying his remarks were unfounded.

Maumela, who is an African National Congress member and a bishop at the Faith Harvest Bible Church, claims Mabuza murdered political opponents when he was Mpumalanga premier.

“The case that has been opened… I’m ready for it as I’ve been contacted to deal with the matter. I’m not running away because whatever I have said, it’s in the public domain and I was quoting the words by the deputy president.”

