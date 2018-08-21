Baxter to name Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

This is the second round of Afcon qualifiers after Bafana beat Nigeria away from home last year and will now take on Libya and the Seychelles for a spot in next year’s Afcon tournament in Cameroon.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will announce his squad to face Libya in an Afcon qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 8 September.

