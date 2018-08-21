Baleka Mbete swears in 12 new MPs

One of the new MPs is Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has had to swear in 12 new Members of Parliament (MPs) due to the deaths and resignations of several parliamentarians this year.

One of the new MPs is Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

She replaces President Cyril Ramaphosa, who seized to be an MP when he was elected president by the National Assembly.

Mokonyane was one of two Cabinet minister that were not MPs.

This is provided for in the Constitution‚ which states that the president may select no more than two ministers outside of the National Assembly.

Another vacancy was left by former Police Minister Charles Nqakula who resigned as an MP.

Parliament has also filled the vacancies left by two late parliamentarians Sibusiso Radebe and Fezeka Loliwe who both died in 2018.

Speaker Baleka Mbete welcomed the new MPs during the National Assembly’s first sitting since the Parliament recess in May.

“Honourable members, these members have made and subscribed the oath and affirmation in the offices of the deputy speaker [Lechesa Tsenoli] and the speaker respectively. I welcome the honourable members.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)