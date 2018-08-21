Baleka Mbete swears in 12 new MPs
One of the new MPs is Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has had to swear in 12 new Members of Parliament (MPs) due to the deaths and resignations of several parliamentarians this year.
One of the new MPs is Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
She replaces President Cyril Ramaphosa, who seized to be an MP when he was elected president by the National Assembly.
Mokonyane was one of two Cabinet minister that were not MPs.
This is provided for in the Constitution‚ which states that the president may select no more than two ministers outside of the National Assembly.
Another vacancy was left by former Police Minister Charles Nqakula who resigned as an MP.
Parliament has also filled the vacancies left by two late parliamentarians Sibusiso Radebe and Fezeka Loliwe who both died in 2018.
Speaker Baleka Mbete welcomed the new MPs during the National Assembly’s first sitting since the Parliament recess in May.
“Honourable members, these members have made and subscribed the oath and affirmation in the offices of the deputy speaker [Lechesa Tsenoli] and the speaker respectively. I welcome the honourable members.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Nhlanhla Nene outlines overhaul of state-owned companies
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
State capture inquiry hears of govt tender processes benefiting certain people
-
Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.