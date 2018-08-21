Awaiting trial prisoner stabs officer during failed escape attempt
It’s understood the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape from the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Correctional Services officer is recovering from stab wounds following a foiled escape by an awaiting trial prisoner.
It’s understood the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape from the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, where he was due to appear on charges of murder and robbery.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the inmate will now be facing additional charges.
“We’ll ensure that sufficient disciplinary measures are taken against him, but there’s also a criminal case being pursued by the SAPS.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Nhlanhla Nene outlines overhaul of state-owned companies
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
State capture inquiry hears of govt tender processes benefiting certain people
-
Bishop Maumela stands by ‘Mabuza is a murderer’ claim
-
'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.