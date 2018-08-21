Awaiting trial prisoner stabs officer during failed escape attempt

It’s understood the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape from the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

It’s understood the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape from the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, where he was due to appear on charges of murder and robbery.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the inmate will now be facing additional charges.

“We’ll ensure that sufficient disciplinary measures are taken against him, but there’s also a criminal case being pursued by the SAPS.”

