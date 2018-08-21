At least 3 dead in Uganda demonstrations
Authorities in Kampala say they’ve made more than 40 arrests as parts of the capital have been made impassable.
PRETORIA - At least three people have died in demonstrations by Ugandan protesting against the arrest and torture of their Members of Parliament (MPs).
The musician turned legislator Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, is among five Ugandan parliamentarians arrested last week after President Yoweri Museveni’s car was pelted with stones.
They were campaigning ahead of a by-election in which the ruling National Resistance Movement faced a serious challenge.
Wine later appeared in a military court. He’d been so badly beaten he couldn’t walk or talk.
An international photographer was beaten while covering the protest and citizens complained soldiers forced them to kneel and keep their hands raised for extended periods.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
