'At last their story is out': Mark Minnie speaks on 'lost boys' in last letter
Chris Steyn says it was Mark Minnie’s final wish that victims and people with more information on the paedophilia ring would 'come forward and that there would be a proper investigation'.
JOHANNESBURG - "The pitiful cries of the lost boys of Bird Island have haunted me for the past 31 years. At last their story is out."
These are some of the last words contained in the last piece of writing by co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, Mark Minnie, addressed to his co-author Chris Steyn and his family.
Minnie was found dead on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth a week ago, shortly after the book was released.
The book reveals information about a paedophilia ring involving three National Party ministers during apartheid.
Authorities said they don't as yet suspect any foul play in Minnie's death, however, he was found with a firearm which didn't belong to him and what police say was a suicide note next to him. It is not clear whether this "last piece of writing" and the note are the same document.
The book's publishers Tafelberg said that during the last communications with Minnie, he sounded enthusiastic about the book's publication and to expose the 30-year-old secrets.
VICTIMS SHOULD COME FORWARD
Steyn says it was Minnie’s final wish that victims and people with more information on the paedophilia ring would "come forward and that there would be a proper investigation".
READ: The press release from Tafelberg Publishers related to a letter written by author Mark Minnie before he died.
Mark Minnie Letter by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
