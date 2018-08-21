ANCWL slams rape, murder of NW woman (21)

As the country marks the third week of Women's Month, police are investigating the circumstances around the killing allegedly at the hands of her 25-year-old boyfriend.

JOHANNESBURG -The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has reacted to the rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman in the North West, saying its deeply disturbed by the crime.

The young woman's body was discovered in Mmabatho on Sunday morning.

ANCWL’s Provincial Secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang said: “We encourage men in our province to be able to interpret love. When someone is always insulting or undermining you, if you can't speak to that person, speak to their family member. This needs to stop immediately."



Meanwhile, a pastor will be appearing in a North West court on Wednesday.

He was allegedly caught in the act while raping a 41-year-old woman.