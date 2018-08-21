'Almost alcoholics' - the blurred lines between social drinking and alcoholism

Sobriety advocate Janet Gourand explains the differences between the social drinker and an almost alcoholic.

Sobriety advocate Janet Gourand says it is easy for social drinkers to slip into the 'almost alcoholic' state.

Gourand is the founder of World Without Wine, a sobriety community which provides support and workshops.

Authors Robert Doyle, MD, and Joseph Nowinski, Ph.D. first introduced the concept of the 'almost alcoholic' in their 2012 book with the same title.

Gourand explains that 'almost alcoholics' often drink to relieve stress, drink by themselves, or look forward to drinking alcohol on a daily basis.

'Almost alcoholics' are also identified by their failed attempts at quitting or moderating their alcohol consumption.

She advises that while habitual drinkers appear to be highly functional, they are gradually building an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

Gourand discusses the warning signs of 'almost alcoholics' and the dangers of excessive drinking.

If you find yourself drinking alone, what you're doing in effect is building a relationship with that bottle of wine. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

An almost alcoholic is that person who really looks forward to that glass of wine at the end of the day. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

They see the wine as something to distress and help them unwind. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

Drinking every day is a bit of a warning sign. One's consumption creeps up. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

A big chunk of the population moves into this zone of the almost alcoholic syndrome. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

If you want to safeguard your health, then you shouldn't be drinking more than a bottle and a half of wine a week. Janet Gourand, sobriety advocate

She explores the differences between the social drinker and an almost alcoholic. Callers call in to share their personal stories.

