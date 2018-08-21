Afro Worldview's replacement to be announced next week

The news channel, formerly known as Africa News Network 7 (ANN7) until it was bought together with defunct _The New Age_ newspaper by Mzwanele Manyi, stopped airing at midnight on 20 August.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will know next week which channel is replacing Afro Worldview on DStv channel 405.

When tuning to the channel, viewers are met by the message below:

MultiChoice on Monday confirmed that it would pull the plug at midnight on the channel that started in 2013.

"Our contract with Afro Worldview comes to an end today. We will provide an update about the Afro Worldview channel by end of day today."

Afro Worldview is being broadcast live on its YouTube channel.

MultiChoice says the replacement will be announced on Tuesday, 28 August.

Additional reporting by Leeto Khoza.