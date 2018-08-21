Afro Worldview's replacement to be announced next week
The news channel, formerly known as Africa News Network 7 (ANN7) until it was bought together with defunct _The New Age_ newspaper by Mzwanele Manyi, stopped airing at midnight on 20 August.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will know next week which channel is replacing Afro Worldview on DStv channel 405.
The news channel, formerly known as Africa News Network 7 (ANN7) until it was bought together with defunct The New Age newspaper by Mzwanele Manyi, stopped airing at midnight on 20 August.
When tuning to the channel, viewers are met by the message below:
MultiChoice on Monday confirmed that it would pull the plug at midnight on the channel that started in 2013.
"Our contract with Afro Worldview comes to an end today. We will provide an update about the Afro Worldview channel by end of day today."
Afro Worldview is being broadcast live on its YouTube channel.
MultiChoice says the replacement will be announced on Tuesday, 28 August.
Additional reporting by Leeto Khoza.
Popular in Local
-
[VIDEO] Who is he? Racist holidaymaker stirs up anger with k-word beach video
-
Zim minister explains reasons for declining Chamisa’s lawyers work permits
-
With only R26m in bank account, SABC owes creditors R694m
-
Bonginkosi Khanyile arrives at Union Buildings, hopes for presidential pardon
-
End of the line: MultiChoice pulls plug on Afro Worldview
-
Metrorail train on fire in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.