4 alleged drug & abalone traffickers arrested at OR Tambo

In another incident, suspects were nabbed when a team busted 60kg of abalone en route to Hong Kong with an estimated value of R1.8 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Over the past few days the police have arrested four alleged drug and abalone traffickers, aged between 21 and 45 years old, at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The police arrested one woman and three men in separate incidents and recovered drugs, including cocaine and crystal meth, stashed in Kellogg’s Cornflakes boxes with an estimated street value of more than R1.9 million.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said: “Three suspects appeared in court, and two have been refused bail. At this point, the investigations are continuing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)