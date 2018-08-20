Zondo urges South Africans to assist state capture commission

The commission chair officially opened the inquiry this morning, outlining the background of the probe.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says his team has worked efficiently to ensure the state capture commission of inquiry kicks off successfully with no delays.

South Africans will now hear details of the extent of alleged corruption and abuse of power at state-owned entities, as well as details of former President Jacob Zuma’s alleged dodgy relationship with the Guptas.

Various key witnesses, including former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor, are expected to present their version of events.

Zondo says a commission like this one depends on the full support of government but he's also urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could be useful.

“Public representatives who serve in different capacities, do they not have any information? We urge all South Africans who love this country to come forward and assist this commission.”