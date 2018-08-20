Zondo urges South Africans to assist state capture commission
The commission chair officially opened the inquiry this morning, outlining the background of the probe.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says his team has worked efficiently to ensure the state capture commission of inquiry kicks off successfully with no delays.
The commission chair officially opened the inquiry this morning, outlining the background of the probe.
South Africans will now hear details of the extent of alleged corruption and abuse of power at state-owned entities, as well as details of former President Jacob Zuma’s alleged dodgy relationship with the Guptas.
Various key witnesses, including former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor, are expected to present their version of events.
Zondo says a commission like this one depends on the full support of government but he's also urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could be useful.
“Public representatives who serve in different capacities, do they not have any information? We urge all South Africans who love this country to come forward and assist this commission.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma must answer state capture claims against him, says NGO
-
[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission of inquiry - Day 1
-
Court denies Van Breda leave to appeal murder conviction, sentence
-
Msimanga awaits preliminary report into R12bn GladAfrica contract
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 18 August 2018
-
Deadline looms for 3 Transnet execs to give reasons to avoid suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.