Zondo says commission still experiencing security clearance delays

The commission chair says it’s important that his staff receive clearance in order to obtain highly classified information.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at proceedings of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he’s disappointed with government entities that are not cooperating with the commission of enquiry into state capture.

Zondo says the inquiry has experienced major delays from the State Security Agency (SSA) regarding the security clearance of the commission's legal staff.

Day one of the public hearings started in Parktown on Monday.

Zondo says his commission is still experiencing security clearance delays and that he’s written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

“I did write to the president and that was at the beginning of August. I think the letter was dated the first of August, that letter was delivered.”

He says it’s important that his staff receive clearance in order to obtain highly classified information.

“As far as I know we still have that challenge and I hope that this will be resolved pretty soon because we have already lost a long time.”

Zondo has appealed to government to work with the commission in order to avoid any further delays.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on day one of the hearings.

In a statement, the party urges its members and others summoned before the commission to cooperate.

The ANC says the allegations and reports on state capture have done immense damage to South Africa's image.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

