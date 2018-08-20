Zondo commission to use reports that probed issues related to state capture
There are various institutions that have investigated the alleged influence of the Gupta family on the state, including the Public Protector, Treasury, SOEs like Eskom and Transnet - even parliamentary committees.
JOHANNESBURG - Day one of the commission of inquiry into state capture has wrapped with the inquiry confirming it will use reports by various institutions that investigated issues related to state capture.
The commission kicked off on Monday morning by outlining the rules and what will happen during the duration of the process.
Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo raised his frustration with the lack of cooperation from government, while lawyers representing those implicated requested for more time to prepare for submissions.
There are various institutions that have investigated the alleged influence of the Gupta family on the state, including the Public Protector, Treasury, SOEs like Eskom and Transnet - even parliamentary committees.
The reports from these institutions will be made available to this commission because they have direct relevance to the work of the inquiry.
The commission’s legal counsel Advocate Thandi Norman said: “All the reports will be submitted to report their existence, to request the chairperson to admit them provisionally and to request that, if recorded, those reports and documents submitted are what they purport to be.”
Day two of the commission continues on Tuesday with former acting chief procurement at National Treasury Ndleleni Mathebula expected to take the stand.
WATCH: Challenges faced by state capture commission
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Parly committee forges ahead with draft PIC legislation
-
Zuma wants more time to prepare for Zondo commission
-
More than 30% of students go hungry
-
[LISTEN] #FakeCops: How to spot a legit SAPS roadblock
-
[LISTEN] Why it's offensive to tell black people that they speak 'good English'
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.