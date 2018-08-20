Zarah Hector's murderers handed life in jail
Hector went missing in March 2016 and her body was found in plastic bags near Paarl days later.
CAPE TOWN - Two men convicted of murdering Kuils River mother Zarah Hector have been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Renaldo van Rooyen and Taufeeq Ebrahim have also been handed 15 years on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Judge Lister Nuku says Van Rooyen and Ebrahim failed to take the court into its confidence.
Both men opted to not testify in their own defence. A hammer was used to bludgeon Hector to death.
Her family was present for sentencing and so were relatives of Ebrahim, who seemed emotional as they walked out of court.
The victim's family had previously informed the court of how her murder has affected her children who are aged five and 18.
Hector’s sister previously testified that both children are receiving counselling.
