'You’ve been our greatest source of inspiration'
Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Linda Mkhize, who was an award-winning hip-hop artist, on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – ProKid’s sisters have described the musician as a source of courage and inspiration in a letter read during his funeral service.
Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Linda Mkhize, who was an award-winning hip-hop artist, on Sunday.
The 37-year-old rapper was buried at the Westpark Cemetery.
ProKid’s sister says he will be missed.
“We wish you were here, still with us… for death cannot be overcome. We know you are peaceful in the afterlife. You have been our greatest source of inspiration and courage.”
His brother, Sandile Mkhize, says that he promised ProKid that he would continue where he left off.
“After I got a call, all I could do to tell Linda that I’ll take over from the visions he had, managing this as much as I can. I’m with Linda.”
ProKid died last week in Johannesburg after a severe seizure.
#RipProKidMemorial AKA pays tribute to Pro pic.twitter.com/7eQZm2vi4B— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
#RipProKidMemorial @EFFSouthAfrica CIC @Julius_S_Malema speaks about Pro and SA music industry pic.twitter.com/4bkG6OjB8Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
#RipProKidMemorial @MYANC @zizikodwa also paid tribute to Pro and his contribution to as hip hop pic.twitter.com/SJaYBcVcgI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
