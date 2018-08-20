[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission of inquiry - Day 1

South Africans are expected to hear details of the extent of alleged corruption and abuse of power at state-owned entities.

PARKTOWN - The long-awaited state capture commission of inquiry is underway.

South Africans are expected to hear details of the extent of alleged corruption and abuse of power at state-owned entities.

Several government officials who blew the lid on former President Jacob Zuma's alleged dodgy relationship with the Gupta family are expected to testify.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is leading the commission.

