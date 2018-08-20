Vytjie Mentor to testify at state capture inquiry on 27 August

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is set to appear with former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi at the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as the first two witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor will be testifying at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, 27 August.

Mentor, who has been a fierce critic of her party and its leadership of late, once revealed on social media how former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas was offered R600,000 bribe by the Gupta family at their home in Saxonwold, a process personally facilitated by former President Jacob Zuma.

Mentor is set to appear with Jonas at the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, as the first two witnesses.

She took to her Facebook on Sunday to encourage the public to watch the inquiry on television.

"It is important for all of us South Africans to watch/monitor and follow the commission right from its inception, so please do watch from tomorrow," she said.