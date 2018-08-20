Popular Topics
Van Breda to know outcome of appeal application

The convicted killer was handed three life sentences in June for killing his parents and older brother.

FILE: Triple murder accused Henri van Breda appears in the Western Cape High Court on 12 February 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Henri van Breda will on Monday find out whether he will be allowed to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The convicted killer was handed three life sentences in June for killing his parents and older brother.

He was slapped with an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister in 2015.

Van Breda’s legal team has argued that the State relied heavily on circumstantial evidence.

While delivering argument motivating why his client should be awarded leave to appeal his conviction and sentence, Advocate Pieter Botha told the court that an appeals court may come to different conclusions on the facts.

Botha argued that the possibility exists that intruders could have accessed the De Zalze Estate on the night the Van Breda family was attacked.

He also placed into question whether the State proved premeditation or planning.

But prosecutor Susan Galloway told the court that the defence’s application is without merit.

She therefore encouraged Judge Siraj Desai to dismiss it.

Desai will deliver his verdict today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

