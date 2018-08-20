Van Breda to approach SCA to challenge conviction, sentence

His application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Family axe murderer Henri van Breda will now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) directly to challenge his conviction and sentence.

His application for leave to appeal was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

In June, the 23-year-old was slapped with three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother, and 15 years for attempting to murder his younger sister at the Stellenbosch home in 2015.

Van Breda maintains his innocence and claims an intruder attacked his family.

Judge Siraj Desai has found the defence has not advanced any compelling reasons why an appeal should be heard.

Desai says the arguments put forward by the defence in support of an application for leave to appeal are similar if not the same as advanced during the trial.

He says the evidence establishes that Van Breda was responsible and the objective facts support the conclusion.

Desai has found that the key pillars of the State's case proved Van Breda's guilt. He says little has been put forward by the defence to suggest that another court would differ with the trial court's findings.

Van Breda's lawyers will now petition the Supreme Court of Appeal in another bid to try to have his application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence approved.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)