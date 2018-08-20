Universities SA pleased with Pandor’s steps in resolving NSFAS problems
The student funding scheme is struggling to pay students who qualify for bursaries and has not dealt with payments dating back to last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Universities South Africa says that it is pleased with the steps taken by Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor in an attempt to resolve the problems which National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been battling with.
The student funding scheme is struggling to pay students who qualify for bursaries and has not dealt with payments dating back to last year.
Randall Carolissen was appointed as the new administrator last week, while uncertainty still surrounds CEO Steven Zwane’s future.
Universities South Africa CEO Ahmed Bawa says he is concerned that NSFAS will not be able to manage the influx of new applications
The Higher Education Department indicated last week that it aims to open applications in early September, despite the non-payment backlog.
Bawa says that the funding issues have to be dealt with if the organisation wants to move forward.
“We’re very worried about the fact that there hasn’t yet been close out on the 2017-2018 financial cycle. The evidence that we’ve from the universities is that there’s still millions of rands outstanding.”
Bawa says Carolissen’s appointment will help improve the service, given his understanding of how the universities work.
Meanwhile, Nehawu is expected to meet with the Higher Education Department on Tuesday to discuss the way forward.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Jonas, Mentor set to give testimony on day one of Zondo state capture inquiry
-
No arrests yet after 2 CT cops killed
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 18 August 2018
-
35 WC motorists arrested for drunk driving
-
Van Breda to know outcome of appeal application
-
DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.