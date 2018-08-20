Trial of man accused of killing Rene Roman to begin
Plaatjies is accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Rene Roman last March.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of an alleged Lavender Hill child killer is expected to begin in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
Andrew Plaatjies is accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Rene Roman last March.
Members of the Lavender Hill community are expected to gather at the Western Cape High Court this morning, where the trial of alleged child killer is set to begin. The trial has been set down for three weeks.
Rene Roman's decomposing body was discovered under a carpet in a wendy house in Saint Agatha Street just 11 days after her disappearance. Her hands and feet were bound.
Community members established the Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation shortly after the teen's murder. Among their endeavours are conducting searches for missing children and assisting youth at risk.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
