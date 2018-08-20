Popular Topics
Southern Kings name new sponsor, change of ownership

The Southern Kings have struggled in recent times to lure a sponsor. Kings chief operations officer Charl Crous said that the sponsor was a historic occasion for the franchise.

Isuzu Motors is the new title sponsor of the Southern Kings rugby franchise. Picture: @SouthernKings/Twitter
Isuzu Motors is the new title sponsor of the Southern Kings rugby franchise. Picture: @SouthernKings/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Port Elizabeth-based rugby franchise, the Southern Kings, have welcomed Japanese car manufacturing company Isuzu Motors as their new title sponsor.

The Southern Kings who ply their trade in the Northern Hemisphere elite competition the PRO 14, after being booted out of Super Rugby along with the Cheetahs last season, have struggled in recent times to lure a sponsor.

In a statement Kings chief operations officer Charl Crous said that the sponsor was a historic occasion for the franchise.

"This places the franchise in a position it has never been before. We now have a long-term commitment from a sponsor and we are able to - for the first time - plan and build a sustainable franchise for the long run."

The franchise could be in line for new owners as they confirmed on Monday that a black-owned business consortium could buy a 51% stake of the franchise, making them the first black-owned rugby franchise in the country.

"The Kings will achieve a historical milestone by becoming the first black-owned rugby franchise in the country. Binding offers have been submitted by the relevant parties, with SA Rugby Exco approval and other transaction closing conditions set to take place over the coming weeks."

