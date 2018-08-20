South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey finds

While Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys the most support, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema had the least support among South Africans, the survey found.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite some turbulence six months into Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency, citizen number one seems to be enjoying growing support among South Africans.

This is according to the Ipsos Pulse of the People survey conducted in May and June among 3,619

randomly selected South Africans.

All respondents, regardless of political opinion, were asked to rate Cyril Ramaphosa (among others) as a political leader.

On a score between 1 - 10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest, Ramaphosa scored an average of 7.3 countrywide.

Provincially, Ramaphosa enjoyed the most support in Limpopo and the North West, which are African National Congress (ANC) strongholds and the least support in the Western Cape, a Democratic Alliance (DA) stronghold.

Interestingly, Ramaphosa scored the same in KwaZulu-Natal, where former President Jacob Zuma has and still enjoys the most support and where ex-ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also received the most backing during the party's national conference in December.

Ramaphosa still performed better than all other political leaders in every province.

While Ramaphosa enjoys the most support, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema had the least support among South Africans, with an average score of 4.

The same cannot be said for his party, however.

The survey found that more than half (54%) of South Africans strongly agree that “the future of the ANC is uncertain because of the leadership issues within the party”, while only 20% strongly disagreed.