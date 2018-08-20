South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey finds
While Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys the most support, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema had the least support among South Africans, the survey found.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite some turbulence six months into Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency, citizen number one seems to be enjoying growing support among South Africans.
This is according to the Ipsos Pulse of the People survey conducted in May and June among 3,619
randomly selected South Africans.
All respondents, regardless of political opinion, were asked to rate Cyril Ramaphosa (among others) as a political leader.
On a score between 1 - 10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest, Ramaphosa scored an average of 7.3 countrywide.
Provincially, Ramaphosa enjoyed the most support in Limpopo and the North West, which are African National Congress (ANC) strongholds and the least support in the Western Cape, a Democratic Alliance (DA) stronghold.
Interestingly, Ramaphosa scored the same in KwaZulu-Natal, where former President Jacob Zuma has and still enjoys the most support and where ex-ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also received the most backing during the party's national conference in December.
Ramaphosa still performed better than all other political leaders in every province.
While Ramaphosa enjoys the most support, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema had the least support among South Africans, with an average score of 4.
The same cannot be said for his party, however.
The survey found that more than half (54%) of South Africans strongly agree that “the future of the ANC is uncertain because of the leadership issues within the party”, while only 20% strongly disagreed.
Popular in Politics
-
DA again clarifies position on BEE
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
SACP to focus on rooting out corruption in municipalities
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
-
DA announces Msimanga as its Gauteng Premier candidate for 2019
-
DA's Msimanga vows to fight corruption if elected as Gauteng premier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.