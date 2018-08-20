Shivambu to appear in court on speeding charge

Floyd Shivambu was arrested on Sunday morning on the N1 after he was allegedly clocked driving 182 kilometres per hour in a 120 km zone.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu is expected to appear in the Winburg Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of speeding.

Shivambu was arrested on Sunday morning on the N1 after he was allegedly clocked driving 182 kilometres per hour in a 120 km zone.

He was detained and released on R2,000 bail.

The spokesperson for Free State Roads and Transport Hillary Mophethe said: “He was held in custody until he paid his bail. He is charged with speeding.”