Search continues for missing Knysna fisherman

The man who's presumed to have drowned disappeared after being swept off the rocks at Noetzie beach last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police divers have resumed a search for a missing Knysna fisherman.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: "The search for the missing person resumed this morning [Monday] with our diving units deployed to the area, as well as members with the search and rescue dock and other members.

"We appeal to everybody in the community if they see any floating object, that might be that of the missing person who is assumed to have drowned, to call the nearest police station in Knysna.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)