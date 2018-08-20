Search continues for missing Knysna fisherman

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Search continues for missing Knysna fisherman

The man who's presumed to have drowned disappeared after being swept off the rocks at Noetzie beach last Thursday.

A fisherman is reported to have gone missing in Knysna, Western Cape. Picture: NSRI.
A fisherman is reported to have gone missing in Knysna, Western Cape. Picture: NSRI.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police divers have resumed a search for a missing Knysna fisherman.

The man who's presumed to have drowned disappeared after being swept off the rocks at Noetzie beach last Thursday.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: "The search for the missing person resumed this morning [Monday] with our diving units deployed to the area, as well as members with the search and rescue dock and other members.

"We appeal to everybody in the community if they see any floating object, that might be that of the missing person who is assumed to have drowned, to call the nearest police station in Knysna.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA