Sasol FY profit drops as power outages hit production
Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended 30 June fell to R36.03 ($2.46) compared with R38.47 a year earlier.
JOHANNESBURG – South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Monday full-year profit dropped 6%, pulled down by interruptions to production, a stronger rand and employee share-based payment expenses.
Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended 30 June fell to R36.03 compared with R38.47 a year earlier. HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa, which strips out certain one-off items.
The firm said its financials were affected by unplanned electricity supply interruptions from state-owned power utility Eskom and two internal outages at its Secunda Synfuels and Natref operations that resulted in lower production.
A stronger average rand-to-dollar exchange rate compared with a year earlier also hurt results, Sasol said, while expressing optimism about operations in the coming year.
“2019 will be a defining year for Sasol with the start-up of the LCCP in the US, a catalyst for transforming our earnings profile,” Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cornell said in a statement.
The Lake Charles Chemicals project ethane cracker in North America, which has been hit by delays and rising costs, is about 88% complete and is expected to cost $11.13 billion, the firm said.
Sasol, the world’s top manufacturer of motor fuel from coal, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10% to R52 billion.
The difference between core headline earnings and EBITDA was due to depreciation costs of R16 billion and employee share-based payment expenses of R1.5 billion, Sasol said.
The company declared a final dividend of R7.90 per share, up 1.3% year-over-year. That brings its total dividend declared for the period to R12.90 per share, compared with R12.60 per share a year earlier.
Popular in Business
-
Deadline looms for 3 Transnet execs to give reasons to avoid suspension
-
DA again clarifies position on BEE
-
Rand opens weaker as global EM jitters persist
-
Cape Town named best city for opportunity in Africa
-
Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
-
EFF introduces bill to nationalise central bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.