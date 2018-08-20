Report: Robert Mugabe will be allowed to have only one farm

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly said the decision is in line with the with government policy.

ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe will not be allowed to keep more than one farm, current President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly said.

Mnangagwa said this would be in line with the with government policy.

It's understood the president made the comments during an exclusive interview with the Telegraph’s Peta Thornycroft, which has been published by NewZimbabwe.com.

Mnangagwa is quoted as saying: “It’s not a question of voluntary giving up, but about complying with the policy. I am still receiving evidence of what the (former) first family had. When that process is complete they will select one farm and the rest will be given elsewhere. We have the land commission, and this is one of the matters they are seized with attending to.”

He also reportedly suggested that other families who own more than one farm would also be affected.

“It’s not on the basis of the family, (one family, one farm). It is on the basis of government policy. There are so many other families who have more than one farm. It must all be governed by the size of the farm.”

It’s understood the Mugabes own at least 14 farms.