Rene Roman’s killer gets 2 life sentences

CAPE TOWN - The man who murdered 13-year-old Rene Roman in Lavender Hill has been handed two life sentences.

Andrew Plaatjies, who faced charges of rape and murder, had entered a plea and sentencing agreement and on Monday Judge Robert Henny handed down the sentence.

He was arrested after the girl's decomposing body was discovered under a carpet in a wendy house, 11 days after her disappearance.

Her hands and feet were bound.

The chairperson of the Rene Roman Search and Rescue Organisation Zaida Samuel said: “We prayed to him as the judge and he says this has to stop and that he will not tolerate men being cowards. He prepared Rene’s body to rape but when he realised she was dead, he did nothing.”