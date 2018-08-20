#RandReport: Rand firmer, focus on US-China trade talks
At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at R14.5900 per dollar, 0.3% firmer than its Friday’s close of R14.6400.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday, with the market focused on proposed trade talks between the United States and China this week that investors hope will ease tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.
At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at R14.5900 per dollar, 0.3% firmer than its Friday’s close of R14.6400.
Anticipated talks between Chinese and US officials in Washington to discuss trade will take place in the next few days, according to media reports. Analysts say those attending will be lower-level officials, although hopes are high that the talks may yield a breakthrough in the months-long trade spat.
The rand is down 10% this month after being rattled by turmoil on Turkish financial markets, which triggered a broad emerging market sell-off.
Domestic concerns such as the weak economic outlook and uncertainty over land redistribution reforms have also weighed on sentiment.
“Near-term challenges persist, but we see the ZAR firming in the longer run,” Tilmann Kolb, an analyst in the Chief Investment Office of UBS Wealth Management, said in a note.
“Receding worries about emerging countries and trade disputes may boost sentiment again, benefiting the rand. Longer term, reform implementation disappointments jeopardize our benign view.”
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 ended flat at 9.035%.
On the bourse, closed higher as market heavyweight Naspers buoyed the gains.
The Johannesburg All-share index closed 0.88% stronger at 57,145 points, while the blue-chip top 40 index climbed 0.99% to 51,101 points.
Naspers gained 2.14% to R3253.75 after Chinese technology giant Tencent rose over 4% in Hong Kong trade.
South African Petrochemicals group Sasol fell 1.04% to R523.00 after it reported a 6% drop in full-year profit, pulled down by production interruptions, employee share-based payment expenses, and other one-off items.
Popular in Business
-
Parly committee forges ahead with draft PIC legislation
-
Post office deal to pay grants may put Sassa finances under strain - panel
-
These countries are gaining the most by employing older workers
-
Eskom is govt's biggest spender at over R75bn - report
-
Cape Town named best city for opportunity in Africa
-
DA again clarifies position on BEE
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.