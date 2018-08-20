Rand opens weaker as global EM jitters persist

With no major local economic releases due and liquidity low, traders expect the rand to be driven by technical factors, with stops at R15.00 the key bear target.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened weaker on Monday as global risk aversion continued to put pressure on emerging market currencies.

At 0640 GMT the rand was 0.2% weaker at R14.6700 per dollar compared to a close of R14.6400 on Friday in New York.

The greenback firmed in early trade as safe-haven demand persisted, with escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners, and the plunge in the Turkish lira keeping emerging market currencies on the ropes.

With no major local economic releases due and liquidity low, traders expect the rand to be driven by technical factors, with stops at R15.00 the key bear target.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark bond due in 2026 down 4.5 basis points at 8.99%.

Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.65%.