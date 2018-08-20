Police hunt suspects who killed 2 constables in CT

Lonwabo Kili was shot and killed in Delft and Siyamcela Ncipa was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still trying to track down the killers of two Cape Town police constables.

The off-duty officers were gunned down in separate incidents on Friday.

Lonwabo Kili was shot and killed in Delft and Siyamcela Ncipa was gunned down in Khayelitsha. Both men were robbed of their firearms.

Meanwhile, there have been successes in efforts to get illegal firearms off the streets.

Four suspects have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms in Mitchells Plain over the weekend, while a 30-year-old man was arrested in Ocean View on the same charge.