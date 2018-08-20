Police hunt suspects who killed 2 constables in CT
Lonwabo Kili was shot and killed in Delft and Siyamcela Ncipa was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still trying to track down the killers of two Cape Town police constables.
The off-duty officers were gunned down in separate incidents on Friday.
Lonwabo Kili was shot and killed in Delft and Siyamcela Ncipa was gunned down in Khayelitsha. Both men were robbed of their firearms.
Meanwhile, there have been successes in efforts to get illegal firearms off the streets.
Four suspects have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms in Mitchells Plain over the weekend, while a 30-year-old man was arrested in Ocean View on the same charge.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma wants more time to prepare for Zondo commission
-
[LISTEN] Why it's offensive to tell black people that they speak 'good English'
-
Ain’t no mountain too high: Botshabelo woman turns shack into beauty spa
-
Man found shot dead in car in Claremont
-
More than 30% of students go hungry
-
Shivambu to appear in court on speeding charge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.