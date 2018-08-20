Outa hopeful state capture inquiry will see looted money recovered
The Zondo Commission will begin hearing testimony into allegations of widespread corruption and abuse of power by senior government officials including former president Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it is hopeful the state capture inquiry will lead to the recovery of some of the monies looted from state coffers.
Some of the first witnesses expected to give testimony today are former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC member Vytjie Mentor.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage says: “We can’t sweep this under the carpet, so we do believe that this commission is going to have a positive impact on exposing what happened, first of all, and secondly, accountability and then hopefully seen money being brought back to the country.”
The commission will be chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
In 2016, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released a damning report exposing corruption at state-owned entities including Eskom, Transnet and South African Airways.
The commission has been tasked with unravelling the full extent of corruption at state organs and allegations that Zuma used his position to secure deals for the Guptas and his son Duduzane, in return for money.
Mentor and Jonas both claim they were offered ministerial positions by the Gupta family.
The Sunday Times reported that Zuma has been asked to give evidence in person at the inquiry about the alleged corrupt relationship with members of the controversial family.
