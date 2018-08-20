Organisations have their say on women’s rights, gender parity in Parly
The Commission for Gender Equality has called for punitive measures against political parties who don't adhere to the 50/50 gender parity.
CAPE TOWN - A number of organisations representing the interests of women have gathered in Parliament on Monday for a Women’s Charter Review Conference.
The conference serves as a launch pad to engage women across all sectors of society on issues like gender-based violence and gender parity.
Women’s Charter Review Conference: “Assessing Progress for Women since Adoption of 1954 Women’s Charter and 1994 Women’s Charter for Effective Equality” https://t.co/KTJm0BnMQL pic.twitter.com/WuJRwOlsOT— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) August 17, 2018
The commission's Nomsisi Bata says this will ensure that parties don't pay lip service to advance women representation.
“We will not rest until 50/50 representation is legislated and punitive measures apply to political parties who do not adhere to this.”
In Pictures: Delegates attending the Women's Charter Review Conference. #WCRC2018 pic.twitter.com/j73MpWG29r— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) August 20, 2018
NCOP deputy chairperson Raseriti Tau says men and boys should play a greater role in advancing women’s rights.
“The engagement of men and boys is invaluable and incalculable in advancing women’s rights.”
The conference will culminate in the adoption of a Women’s Charter which will take place in March next year.
Womens conference @ParliamentofRSA so many wins since the 1954 womens charter, but so much still needs to be done to ensure womens equality & freedom from violence and oppression @JoyLange @Soekie2 @Liezl_vdMerwe @boellza pic.twitter.com/Q57KGXaC5K— claudia lopes (@claudia1lopes) August 20, 2018
(In Pictures) #WCRC2018 pic.twitter.com/BQKeCdRjIx— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) August 20, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
