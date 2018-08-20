No arrests yet after 2 CT cops killed
In the space of just 24 hours, the two off-duty constables were shot dead in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A manhunt is on for suspects who killed two police officers in separate incidents in the city.
In the space of just 24 hours, the two off-duty constables were shot dead during separate incidents in Delft and Khayelitsha on Friday.
Lonwabo Kili was gunned down in Delft and Siyamcela Ncipa was murdered in Khayelitsha. In both cases, their service pistols were stolen.
The South African Police Union (Sapu) says that the state needs to take these killings seriously and come up with a proper plan to curb the attacks on officers.
Sapu president Mpho Kwinika says that the sad reality is that South Africans are starting to institutionalise the killings of officers and government is failing to act on this.
Kwinika says that government needs to invest in resources to make police stations safer and beef up security for officers on patrols. This includes armed vehicles and cameras at crime service centres.
“An attack on police officers is an attack on the state, and the state must be seen doing enough to protect these people. These people ensure that the lives of all people in this country are safe.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Community Safety Department has offered a R100,000 reward for information in connection with the latest killings.
The South African Police Service says the Hawks are investigating the cases.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
