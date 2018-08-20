Nicole Kidman donates $100k to Australia's struggling farmers
The 51-year-old actress and her husband have begged their fans to dig deep and donate as much as possible to Nine's Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Appeal.
LONDON - Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have parted with $100,000 and given it to struggling farmers in Australia as the country has been hit by a drought.
The 51-year-old actress - who grew up in Sydney, New South Wales - and her husband have begged their fans to dig deep and donate as much as possible to Nine's Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Appeal, which aims to support farmers who have fallen victim to the country's devastating drought, after they parted with an eye-watering lump sum for the cause.
Speaking in a video message played during Today's Farm Aid Telethon on Monday, Urban (51) said: "We wish we could be with you today but I'm on tour, but it's very important for us to be a part of this today and do our bit for the farmers."
Kidman (50) added: "We love Australia and we realise there's been a crippling drought crisis and the rural communities are doing it really, really hard right now so we want to do our bit.
"We would like to donate $100,000 to the Farm Aid Telephone and we're asking anybody else out there that would like to do anything, this is how you can do it."
The couple was overcome with emotion as they asked viewers to do all they can to help the appeal, which has so far raised $4,340,021 for suffering farmers across New South Wales.
The pair - who have daughters Sunday (11) and Faith (7) together - spend the majority of their time in the US for their respected careers but they regularly return to Australia over the summer and festive period in order to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.
Kidman said recently: "My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought that's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you. And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband."
