NGO 'doing all it can' to support EC towns amid water crisis

CAPE TOWN - With little to no rain, the water crisis in two Eastern Cape towns continues to worsen.

Earlier this month, "water-shedding" was implemented in Hankey and Patensie.

The Kouga Dam is nearly empty. NGO, South African Water Warriors, is doing all it can to help by donating thousands of litres of water to those affected by the drought.

The organisation’s Deon Smit says: “At this stage, we’ve dropped off some water in the Eastern Cape and in the coming week we’ll drop water in Patensie. They’re sitting with a problem as their dams are empty. The little bit of water they’re getting is not water. It’s mud.”

