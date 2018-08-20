Msimanga awaits preliminary report into R12bn GladAfrica contract

City manager Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of flouting regulations when awarding the R12 billion contract to the company.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says that he’s expecting a preliminary report on Monday into a multi-billion rand contract allegedly unlawfully awarded to engineering consultancy GladAfrica.

He’s denied that any laws were disregarded.

Msimanga says that he takes the claims very seriously and is waiting for the report to see what steps should be taken.

“We’re not going to hide any wrong thing. If we find that there was a wrong thing, we’ll definitely be acting on that.”

The African National Congress (ANC) has, meanwhile, called for Mosola to be removed, claiming that GladAfrica is milking the city of millions which were earmarked for infrastructure development.

