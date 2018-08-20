Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim

The South African lawyers arrived in Zimbabwe last week to offer their expertise in the high-profile case.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean media is reporting the justice minister has declined to issue temporary work permits to Nelson Chamisa's South African lawyers.

Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had cast doubt on whether Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi would appear in a Harare court this week to support Chamisa's challenge to the July presidential poll.

