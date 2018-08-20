More than 30% of students go hungry
Dr Stephen Devereux says a large number of black students are more vulnerable than their white counterparts.
Dr Stephen Devereux, Centre of Excellence in Food Security at UWC says hunger levels among students are higher than in the general population and this could be affecting drop out rates.
He says it's a myth that if you can afford to go to university then you can afford not to go hungry. The fact is that these students have left home and they are not yet working and most of them have borrowed money from banks and NSFAS, says Devereux.
They are struggling just to get their basic needs and they survive on very small bursaries or grants and if they go hungry for a very long long time, in the long run they might benefit from higher income when they leave university, but this period of being at university is actually a highly insecure period of their lives.Dr Stephen Devereux, Centre of Excellence in Food Security at UWC
Devereux says more than 30% of students are food insecure compared with 26% of the population and the strongest predictor among students is related to race.
At the University of Free State, it was found that 24% of white students were food insecure but as high as 79% of African students were food insecure. This means that all black students at the university are in fact going hungry.Dr Stephen Devereux, Centre of Excellence in Food Security at UWC
Devereux outlined the consequences of food insecurity on poor academic performances which lead to drop out, depression and suicidal ideation and mental health in general.
He says many students respond to this by looking for part time jobs which in turn affects their academic performances.
Universities have put plans in place to change the situation, giving students an opportunity to focus on their studies and not worry much about food.
There's the Food Bank at Wits University that provides 2‚500 students with a monthly food pack and the Stop Hunger Now initiative at the University of Johannesburg that provides 7‚000 meals a week.
**To hear the rest of the conversation, listen below: **
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than 30% of students go hungry
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] Why it's offensive to tell black people that they speak 'good English'
-
Zondo urges South Africans to assist state capture commission
-
Court denies Van Breda leave to appeal murder conviction, sentence
-
Zuma must answer state capture claims against him, says NGO
-
South Africans approve of Ramaphosa's leadership, survey finds
-
[LISTEN] While CT's dam levels recover, taps run dry in other areas in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.