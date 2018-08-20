MiWay CEO apologises for controversial 'God’s chosen people' tweet on Afrikaners
Rene Otto has since issued a public statement distancing the tweet from MiWay, adding that his intention was not to hurt anyone, but to encourage South Africans to debate their role in nation building.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of insurance company MiWay has had to apologise following a storm over a tweet he posted on Afrikaans-speaking people and the book 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island'.
Rene Otto posted a tweet on 9 August that read: "'The Lost Boys of Bird Island' is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?"
“The Lost Boys of Bird Island” is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 9, 2018
Many responded to Otto's tweet, calling him out for the tweet.
I'll answer your question... What we learn & you obviously haven't is that abhorrent practices have been perpetrated by individuals from all ethnicities/cultures throughout history, but highlighting only 1 group is the agenda for uneducated self proclaimed SJW's.— Nick Bester (@BestNick72) August 17, 2018
RENE JUST MURDERED MIWAY INSURANCE! WTFF?— Sue Leo (@Paldron) August 17, 2018
only heard about your tweet now, and I am appalled. If I as an Afrikaner said something so degrading about any other race, the world would have blown up in my face, would have been fired from my job and been charged. U think a simple apology will suffice?— Hannes Prinsloo (@HannesB1759) August 18, 2018
Jy ‘n probleem met Afrikaners bulletjie?— Kwagga Boucher (@KwaggaBoucher) August 18, 2018
Otto has since issued a public statement distancing the tweet from MiWay, adding that his intention was not to hurt anyone, but to encourage South Africans to debate their role in nation building.
My official statement to clarify the controversy surrounding the “Lost Boys”- tweet, attached. pic.twitter.com/RlJsgOszGN— Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 19, 2018
