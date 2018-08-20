Popular Topics
MiWay CEO apologises for controversial 'God’s chosen people' tweet on Afrikaners

Rene Otto has since issued a public statement distancing the tweet from MiWay, adding that his intention was not to hurt anyone, but to encourage South Africans to debate their role in nation building.

The cover of 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island'. Picture: Supplied
The cover of 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island'. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of insurance company MiWay has had to apologise following a storm over a tweet he posted on Afrikaans-speaking people and the book 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island'.

Rene Otto posted a tweet on 9 August that read: "'The Lost Boys of Bird Island' is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?"

Many responded to Otto's tweet, calling him out for the tweet.

Otto has since issued a public statement distancing the tweet from MiWay, adding that his intention was not to hurt anyone, but to encourage South Africans to debate their role in nation building.

Timeline

