MiWay CEO apologises for controversial 'God’s chosen people' tweet on Afrikaners

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of insurance company MiWay has had to apologise following a storm over a tweet he posted on Afrikaans-speaking people and the book 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island'.

Rene Otto posted a tweet on 9 August that read: "'The Lost Boys of Bird Island' is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends?"

“The Lost Boys of Bird Island” is a must-read for white Saffas - especially Afrikaners who believe they are God’s chosen people - who are still in denial about the destruction of the Apartheid-era. It left me gutted. What do we learn from this and can we ever make amends? — Rene Otto (@reneotto5901) August 9, 2018

Many responded to Otto's tweet, calling him out for the tweet.

I'll answer your question... What we learn & you obviously haven't is that abhorrent practices have been perpetrated by individuals from all ethnicities/cultures throughout history, but highlighting only 1 group is the agenda for uneducated self proclaimed SJW's. — Nick Bester (@BestNick72) August 17, 2018

RENE JUST MURDERED MIWAY INSURANCE! WTFF? — Sue Leo (@Paldron) August 17, 2018

only heard about your tweet now, and I am appalled. If I as an Afrikaner said something so degrading about any other race, the world would have blown up in my face, would have been fired from my job and been charged. U think a simple apology will suffice? — Hannes Prinsloo (@HannesB1759) August 18, 2018

Jy ‘n probleem met Afrikaners bulletjie? — Kwagga Boucher (@KwaggaBoucher) August 18, 2018

Otto has since issued a public statement distancing the tweet from MiWay, adding that his intention was not to hurt anyone, but to encourage South Africans to debate their role in nation building.